Traders at the Barras are hoping to encourage the next generation of stallholders at the famous market.

Jenny creates traditional upholstery with a modern twist. Her handstitched creations are truly unique to her and her stall - which she calls “fun, different and bespoke”.

She explained: “I love colourful, bright furniture and interiors. I make everything. All the lampshades are traditionally upholstered, so they're all hand stitched and then I like to keep in a style of traditional techniques, but with modern fabrics. So, therefore, this style of lampshade, you probably would have never seen this colour.”

For Jenny, it is a passion project to sell her products at the Barras.

She said: “It's going to sound pure cheesy but I don't see it as a task of coming here. is something I look forward to at the weekend.

“I have a wee part-time job I do Monday to Friday, plus I'm self-employed, so it gives me time to work on everything to come here. And then I get excited because I think, ‘oh yes, I get to show this this weekend.’”

She continued: “So all my lampshades are named, all the furniture's named. You could have Francie and Josie in your house, or you could have Christophe, or Ricardo, who gets loads of attention.”

Edward is a long-time trader at the Barras, he has been involved in a number of different stalls and now he sells vintage items at the market. He hopes the next generation of traders and customers will come to the legendary market.

He said: “I've been in the Barras for about maybe 10, 15 years doing different things as well. I've had a collection. I've got a garage full with about 300 containers of stuff, and my two lasses didn't want it, so they said to me, ‘sell it, Dad because we will just fling it in the bin’.