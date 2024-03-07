Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular BBC Scotland reporter Nick Sheridan has died after a short illness, as colleagues paid tribute to a “hugely talented journalist, presenter and author”.

The death of the 32-year-old award-winning presenter was confirmed in a statement released by BBC Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Scotland head of news and current affairs Gary Smith said in a statement: "We’re devastated to hear the news our colleague and friend, Nick Sheridan, has died.

“Nick has been a wonderful colleague. He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.

"Funny, clever, kind. A lovely man.

"Our hearts go out to his parents, to his partner and to all his family and friends.”

Mr Sheridan was a regular presenter of the Drivetime show on BBC Radio Scotland, and had been working as consumer affairs correspondent for BBC News in Scotland.Politicians from across the party divide paid heartfelt tributes to Mr Sheridan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon said in a social media post: “So terribly sad to read this. It is truly awful. Nick was young, talented, vivacious, and full of potential. What a horrible, senseless loss. My thoughts are with his family, colleagues and many friends.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar posted to X: “This is absolutely heartbreaking news. Nick was a phenomenally talented young journalist, well-liked and with a bright future ahead of him.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and all his colleagues at the BBC.”

Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross posted: “This is terribly sad news. Nick was a superb journalist who embodied the best traditions of journalism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Originally from Wexford in Ireland, Mr Sheridan had originally joined STV in Scotland following a three-year stint working for Ireland’s national broadcaster RTÉ News, before later moving to the BBC.