BBC Scotland Sport set for Euros kick off with live coverage of the national team’s matches

BBC Scotland Sport has unveiled it’s lineup to cover the national team’s campaign at Euro 2024 in Germany. The broadcaster’s live television coverage on BBC One Scotland features Scotland’s second and final group matches against Switzerland and Hungary.

Liam McLeod will be in the commentary box with Neil McCann for live coverage of the match against Switzerland in Cologne on June 19 on BBC One Scotland. The highlights programme on the BBC Scotland channel will be presented by Jonathan Sutherland with Neil McCann analysing.

Kenny MacIntyre will present Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland live from Cologne, and Alasdair Lamont will be providing live commentary with Steven Thompson and Leanne Crichton alongside.

For Scotland’s final group match against Hungary in June 23 in Stuttgart, Liam McLeod will be commentating live on BBC One Scotland with Neil McCann. Jonathan Sutherland will front highlights of the match with Neil McCann on the BBC Scotland channel. On BBC Radio Scotland, Kenny MacIntyre will present Sportsound live from Stuttgart and Alasdair Lamont will be commentating with Steven Thompson and Leanne Crichton.

For the tournament opener against hosts Germany on 14 June, Kenny MacIntyre will present BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound live from the Allianz Arena in Munich. Liam McLeod will be commentating for Sportsound with Steven Thompson and Leanne Crichton alongside him, giving their insights as the Scotland campaign gets under way. The highlights programme on the BBC Scotland channel will be presented by Jonathan Sutherland with Neil McCann providing the analysis.

There’ll be a daily Euros podcast from BBC Scotland Sport throughout the tournament and in the run-up there’ll be specially commissioned programmes to warm up audiences for the main event. And Scottish football’s odd couple - Tam Cowan and Stuart Cosgrove – will tackle the big talking points in their inimitable style with three editions of Off the Ball on BBC Radio Scotland on the days of Scotland’s group matches.

BBC Spòrs will provide multi-platform content across BBC ALBA, Radio Nan Gaidheal and BBC Sounds, with live inserts and packages from the Scotland team and fans travelling to Germany on An Là News with Allan Macleod, and on social pages @BBCSpors.

There’ll also be coverage on Radio Nan Gàidheal from Scotland’s group games with Alasdair Maclennan and Calum Macdonald commentating.

Analysis from the studio will be anchored by John Morrison and will feature Carrie MacNeil, Stuart Urquhart and Ruairidh Alasdair Maclennan, and the podcast series – SpòrsCast - will be previewing the tournament.

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning, BBC Scotland, said: ‘There’s nothing like a major football tournament to bring audiences together and we’ll have a wide range of programming that’ll keep the excitement at fever pitch.

‘Our sports teams will have all the live action, news and views as Scotland look to progress through the group.