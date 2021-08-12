Bearsden Councillor calls for 'lasting solution' after Monday's flash floods

Flash floods

The area was deluged with rain that saw motorists hit with travel disruption and road closures.

Boclair Road was shut between Auchenhowie Road and Milngavie Road, while Manse Road in Bearsden was also closed to motorists due to flooding. Residents at Golf View, Bearsden and the Kilmardinny area were also affected.

Shoppers found they were unable to access Aldi at Milngavie and trains were cancelled.

Duncan Cumming, Independent Councillor for Bearsden North said the Council and Scottish Water must “redouble their efforts to find lasting solutions.”

He added: “I have been out and about supporting and listening to many Constituents about their concerns. I have seen and heard at first hand the dreadful damage and stress the flooding has caused.

"I am very grateful to constituents who have provided me with photographic and video evidence of the dreadful situation in which many people have found themselves.

"All this evidence has now been collated and forwarded to the appropriate Chief Officer in the Council for further investigation and appropriate action.

"Going forward, the Council and Scottish Water must redouble their efforts to work together to find practical and lasting solutions to all of our areas that have flooded.

"As a matter of great urgency, I sincerely hope that appropriate funds will be made available to deliver the capital improvements that are undoubtedly required to mitigate future flood risk locally.”

Council boss Thomas Glen told the Herald: “Following Monday’s extreme weather, East Dunbartonshire, in common with many areas across the country, experienced incidents offlooding, impacting on our local residents and businesses.

"Council officers worked through the day, and much of the night, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service partners, to tackle the most severe impacts and support residents worst affected.

"The Council's civil contingency plans were activated and arrangements in place to temporarily accommodate anyone required to evacuate, but thankfully not required.”

"The impact of such severe rainfall in a short period on the drainage system was exacerbated by the fact that it followed an extended period of dry weather.