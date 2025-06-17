Popular streetwear brand teases 'something big' with new flagship Buchanan Street store
Bee Inspired is set to open its new store in Glasgow’s Style Mile in the city centre. Decals have already appeared on Buchanan Street teasing the new store in the former Laser Clinics UK premises.
The trendy streetwear brand was founded by former professional footballers Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran in 2013 and has found fans thanks to its hoodies, tops and trousers.
A week ago, Bee Inspired teased “something big” on Instagram, posting on social media, it wrote: “This summer, something big is happening. We’re stepping into a new era- one that sets the tone for everything to come
“Our most ambitious project yet is almost ready, any guesses?”
With a further post cryptically in the following days asking whether people had spotted the new location of Bee Inspired’s new flagship store.
It wrote: “This summer we are opening our flagship store and you’re all invited.
“Has anyone spotted the location yet?”
A Bee Inspired store currently operates from the nearby St Enochs Centre.