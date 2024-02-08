Beresford building repairs to remain in place despite objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents living in the Beresford Building were unhappy when they found out roof repairs used felt instead of an approved material.

Wiseman Associates applied for planning permission for the work after it had been done – to take account of the change in material, which sparked 10 objections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors decided to grant the permission for the external repairs to the listed building at the planning applications committee this week.

The Beresford Building on Sauchiehall Street

Chair councillor Ken Andrew, SNP, said it is key that Historic Environment Scotland are not against the change in material.

He said: “In terms of visibility there isn’t an issue unless someone is in a helicopter.”

Councillor Andrew added: “From my perspective I’m content Historic Environment Scotland are content that it has not materially changed the B listing of the building or demerited the listing. Also Building Standards are quite content.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Explaining there was no information on why the material was changed a planning official said: “We have no issue between single ply membrane and roofing felt on this particular building.”

She said: Building Standards are satisfied that the material is of a suitable standard.”

Official permission had been granted with a condition to use single ply roof membrane but roofing felt was used instead.

Residents were upset over the change to the well known Art Deco property. , An objection from Dr Meisam Jalalvand said: “As one of the owners of 460 Sauchiehall Street, I express my strong disagreement with this application, submitted after the delivery of the job.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Jalalvand claimed the use of felt on the roof did not adhere to technical standards.

The agent checked with the council beforehand and was told that was a suitable alternative but no formal consent was given. Despite that works went ahead.

Resident Robbie Horne, said: “Work was carried out using incorrect and not the agreed materials.”

Explaining the situation on permission, a council report said: “This new listed building application now seeks consent to reflect the different roofing material used on this building.