Best places to live in Scotland 2025: 20 best towns, villages and areas to live revealed - including 3 near Glasgow

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 29th Jul 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 10:48 BST

Three towns near Glasgow have been named in the 20 best places to live in Scotland.

Garrington Scotland has revealed the 20 best places to live in Scotland, with three of the top 20 near Glasgow. The list focuses on Natural Beauty, Wellbeing, Employment/Connectivity, Value, Price Change and Average Price to compile its list.

Last year, Kirkintilloch topped the list however it was Bridge of Allan that came out on top this year, but a number of areas closer to home were included in the list - with Bearsden name checked as being well-placed in terms of value for money.

The research said: “Bearsden, a graceful Glasgow suburb with two millennia of history that also boasts a small loch, a nature reserve and no fewer than five golf courses, took sixth place in our 2025 ranking.

“Our analysis shows that typical property prices in the area rose by a modest 1.9% over the past year – well below the national trend – propelling Bearsden to third place in the value for money category.”

The data analysed more than 160 towns, villages and areas across Scotland before settling on a top 20.

Ranked 1st. Average Price: £245,544

1. Bridge of Allan, Stirling

Ranked 1st. Average Price: £245,544 Photo: Google Street View

Ranked 2nd. Average Price: £245,544

2. Dunblane, Stirling

Ranked 2nd. Average Price: £245,544 Photo: John Mason on Flickr

Ranked 3rd Average Price: £229,169

3. Loanhead, Midlothian

Ranked 3rd Average Price: £229,169 Photo: Bob Smith

Ranked 4th Average Price: £321,948

4. Penicuik, Midlothian

Ranked 4th Average Price: £321,948 | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyBearsdenKirkintillochWellbeing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice