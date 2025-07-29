Garrington Scotland has revealed the 20 best places to live in Scotland, with three of the top 20 near Glasgow. The list focuses on Natural Beauty, Wellbeing, Employment/Connectivity, Value, Price Change and Average Price to compile its list.

Last year, Kirkintilloch topped the list however it was Bridge of Allan that came out on top this year, but a number of areas closer to home were included in the list - with Bearsden name checked as being well-placed in terms of value for money.

The research said: “Bearsden, a graceful Glasgow suburb with two millennia of history that also boasts a small loch, a nature reserve and no fewer than five golf courses, took sixth place in our 2025 ranking.

“Our analysis shows that typical property prices in the area rose by a modest 1.9% over the past year – well below the national trend – propelling Bearsden to third place in the value for money category.”

The data analysed more than 160 towns, villages and areas across Scotland before settling on a top 20.

1 . Bridge of Allan, Stirling Ranked 1st. Average Price: £245,544 Photo: Google Street View

2 . Dunblane, Stirling Ranked 2nd. Average Price: £245,544 Photo: John Mason on Flickr

3 . Loanhead, Midlothian Ranked 3rd Average Price: £229,169 Photo: Bob Smith

4 . Penicuik, Midlothian Ranked 4th Average Price: £321,948 | Contributed Photo: Contributed