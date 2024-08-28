Beyond Van Gogh draws in over 50,000 visitors to Glasgow after six-week run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifty thousand visitors came through the doors of Beyond Van Gogh during its Scottish premiere in Glasgow

The stunning and emotional immersive experience closed on Monday evening after a hugely successful extended six-week run at the city’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

Art lovers flocked to the waterfront attraction from across Scotland and beyond, with 45 percent of visitors coming from outside Glasgow.

Meanwhile hundreds of free tickets for Beyond Van Gogh’s final few days were also donated to the Glasgow charity Fanzclub which aims to offer inclusivity and accessibility to events for marginalised communities including asylum seekers, refugees, unaccompanied children and the destitute.

Robert Perry

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience entranced art lovers with more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists, with people able to wander through works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they came alive around them.

Visitors at the SEC described the experience as ‘hauntingly emotional’, ‘thought provoking’, ‘pure bliss’ and ‘a wonderful day out’.

Along with general and VIP entry, beyond Van Gogh also offered the chance for people to take part in immersive yoga classes in the heart of the experience.

The Glasgow dates have been part of a strictly limited run of shows in the UK for the immersive experience which has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States, Canada and South America.

It is also currently being staged at Birmingham’s NEC, while tens of thousands of people visited the atmospheric attraction in Liverpool earlier this summer.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “The reaction from visitors to Beyond Van Gogh at the Scottish Event Campus over the past six weeks has been amazing, and we’ve absolutely loved seeing the joy on people’s faces as they immersed themselves in the experience.

“We knew it was the right decision to choose Glasgow as the venue for our Scottish premiere, and along with the brilliant response from audiences of all ages, the support and enthusiasm we’ve had from everyone at the Scottish Event Campus has also been fantastic from start to finish. It’s been a pleasure of a partnership.”

And Angela Smith, Business Development Manager at the SEC, added: “Beyond Van Gogh was the first immersive experience we’ve run at the SEC and we’re delighted to say it’s been a huge success.

“The exhibition was the longest tenancy we’ve had at the campus and with an intricate build and a variety of technical requirements, we needed to significantly adapt our set-up and offering which shows the flexibility of the space here at the SEC.

“With 50,000 visitors through the doors and 45 percent of them out-with Glasgow, it shows there is a huge appetite for this type of event across Scotland, and we look forward to welcoming many more in the future.”