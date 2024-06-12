Beyond Van Gogh: Inside immersive art experience as show extends Glasgow dates

A thrilling multimedia show which plunges visitors into the world of Vincent van Gogh is set to have its run extended. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is being staged at the Scottish Event Campus where it will open on Thursday, 11 July.

It was due to enjoy a 25-date stay at the prestigious venue, which is Scotland’s largest exhibition centre. But demand for tickets has proved so high that producers Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group have made the decision to extend its run for an additional three weeks.

It means the experience will now be open to visitors daily until Bank Holiday Monday, 26 August.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a celebration of the life and work of the celebrated post-Impressionist Dutch painter, combining more than 300 of his paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists through an epic 40,000sq ft of exhibition space.

Van Gogh’s works are rendered into three-dimensional, fully immersive scenes that swirl and flow with exhilarating colour and movement.

