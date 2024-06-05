Bid to open Glasgow Subway branch on High Street to 3am refused by council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bid to open a Subway restaurant on Glasgow’s High Street until 3am has been thrown out by councillors.

AMB Eatery Ltd failed to attend three licensing hearings where its application was on the agenda. At the third meeting today (Wednesday), the city’s licensing committee agreed to refuse permission.

The firm had asked for a late hours catering licence to allow the restaurant to open from 11pm to 3am. However, a neighbour objected to the bid due to a lack of information from the applicant.

Paul Guest, who said he lived in the building above Subway and was secretary of the owners committee, told councillors there had been no engagement from AMB Eatery Ltd.

“We had no information whatsoever,” he said, adding he had wanted to seek clarity over potential noise issues, the late opening, use of equipment and safety.

He said the restaurant is directly next to the entry of a residential building. “Late night operations can bring challenges,” he added.

“We just wanted to know what plans were in place so it doesn’t interfere with the day to day lives of people who live in the building.”