Hundreds of volunteers and media participated in the largest surface area search of Loch Ness in 50 years this weekend, with potential sightings and strange noises heard from the depths of Loch Ness.

Wild weather on Saturday did not put off hardy hunters who flocked along both sides of the 23-mile long loch to volunteer in the surface watch, alongside hundreds who participated online via webcams.

Highlights from the weekend included:

Four mysterious and previously unheard loud noises from the depths of the loch

Possible video footage of the monster with mysterious ‘humps’ filmed on the loch moving, before disappearing

An online volunteer captured a giant shadow just under the surface, moving, dipping out of sight, then returning and swimming across again

Multiple submissions of potential sightings via sighting form submissions including streaks in the water

Nessie is clearly still capturing people’s imagination and interest as much today as it did 90 years ago. The mysterious monster has become so popular worldwide that Continuum Attractions (which runs award winning visitor attractions across the UK) has recently invested into the new Loch Ness Centre, giving visitors and enthusiasts the chance to take a tour and learn more about the history, view real artefacts, and see the scientific evidence. At the end of the experience guests are given the chance to debate the existence of Nessie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christie McLeod, who travelled to take part from Toronto, Canada, said, “I’ve been hunting the monster for nine years, but this is my first official hunt. I’ve previously hired my own boat, so this is great as it’s organised by Loch Ness Exploration with support from the Loch Ness Centre. I’ve heard lots of stories from the locals, which all contradict each other. There are two types of people in the world, Nessie believers and non-believers, and I’m not interested in the latter. I have a spiritual connection to the Loch Ness monster and think there is a portal to another dimension in the loch.”

Paul Nixon, General Manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said, “This excitement this weekend has proven that the ongoing hunt for the Loch Ness Monster is still very much alive and continues to draw and attract a global audience, from America, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and more. We all want the same thing, to see and find out what the Loch Ness monster is. We’ve been delighted to welcome so many people into the Loch Ness Centre for visitor centre tours and Deepscan boat trips across the weekend.”