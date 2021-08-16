Body found in search for missing Glasgow woman Cat Gaskell

The young doctor was last seen leaving her home around 8pm on Saturday 14 August.

Cat Gaskell has been missing since Saturday night.

What has happened? A body has been found in the search for missing NHS worker, Catriona (Cat) Gaskell.

In a statement, Police Scotland wrote: “Around 10.45am on Monday, 16 August, officers searching for the missing woman discovered a body in a wooded area in Newton, Cambuslang. Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of Catriona Gaskell has been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal. Ms Gaskell’s family has asked that their privacy be respected at this very distressing time. “

Earlier today (16 August) an online appeal was launched to help find Catriona (Cat) Gaskell, a young doctor who was last seen leaving her home at Newton Farm in Cambuslang around 8pm on Saturday 14 August.

In a social media post appealing to anyone who may have seen her, her partner Robbie Thomson wrote that she was wearing a light blue/grey jumper and had a shoulder strap handbag.

He added: "She left our house on foot at 8pm (I have ring doorbell footage) and didn't return. Her family and friends haven't heard from her and the police are involved.

"Looking to see if anyone in the estate has CCTV footage which might've picked her up at this time.”

Police Scotland have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing to trace Cat, and Sergeant Stuart Hare of Rutherglen Police Station, said: "Cat has never been missing before and for her not be in touch with family or friends is concerning.

“Officers have been making local enquiries since she was reported missing and have been checking CCTV and liaising with local bus and taxi companies but so far no one has seen or heard from Cat.

“We would ask people, especially in the Fallow Grove/Red Deer Road areas to keep an eye out for Cat if they can or if anyone has doorbell camera, then to check the footage in case she has passed by.”

After leaving her home, the 29 year old was spotted heading towards Red Deer Road and into the wooded area there.