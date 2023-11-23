Glasgow Gift Guide: 12 of the all-time best Glasgow books for Christmas gifts

From crime novels to thrillers, there's been no shortage of books based in Glasgow which have gripped readers with us putting together a list of some of the finest books to be set in Glasgow.
Some of the books reflect the culture of the city at different times and will appeal to generations of Glaswegians who have at some stage called Glasgow home.
The Mitchell Library is the largest public reference library in Europe meaning that it is no coincidence that Glaswegians love to read.
Christmas is the perfect time to buy a friend or loved one a book with this list of 12 Glasgow titles.
1. Shuggie Bain
"Shuggie Bain is the unforgettable story of young Hugh “Shuggie” Bain, a sweet and lonely boy who spends his 1980s childhood in run-down public housing in Glasgow, Scotland. Thatcher’s policies have put husbands and sons out of work, and the city’s notorious drugs epidemic is waiting in the wings." Photo: John Devlin
2. Laidlaw
"When a young woman is found brutally murdered in Kelvingrove Park, only one man stands a chance of finding her killer. Jack Laidlaw. He is a man of contrasts, ravaged by inner demons but driven by a deep compassion for the violent criminals in Glasgow's underworld. But will Laidlaw's unorthodox methods get him to the killer in time, when the victim's father is baying for blood?"
3. Poor Things
Soon to be a major film starring Emma Stone, "this story of true love and scientific daring whirls the reader from the private operating-theatres of late-Victorian Glasgow through aristocratic casinos, low-life Alexandria and a Parisian bordello, reaching an interrupted climax in a Scottish church."
4. No Mean City
"No book is more associated with the city of Glasgow than No Mean City. First published in 1935, it is the story of Johnnie Stark, son of a violent father and a downtrodden mother, the 'Razor King' of Glasgow's pre-war slum underworld, the Gorbals. The savage, near-truth descriptions, the raw character portrayals, bring to life a story that is fascinating, authentic and convincing."