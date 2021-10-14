Boots Macmillan: Glasgow shoppers encouraged to donate to charity

Boots customers across the UK are being encouraged to donate to Macmillan Cancer Support over the weekend.

From Thursday 14 October to Sunday 17 October 2021, Boots colleagues, No7 and Boots Opticians are ‘doing their bit’ for Macmillan Cancer Support by fundraising in Boots stores.

A spokesperson for Boots said: “In 450 Boots stores across the UK, our No7 Boots Macmillan Beauty Advisors have created three makeup looks that will be on offer to customers on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of that weekend, with a suggested donation of £2 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And in a selection of Boots stores, you can even take selfies showcasing your new look with a selfie backdrop to share with others who might want to come along and join in!

“All Boots customers can get involved so come along to your local Boots store to see what fundraising activities are going on near you and donate to this amazing cause.”

They added: “Or, if you can’t make it to a Boots store, you can donate online using the links below to support Macmillan.

“100% of any donations you make in store or online go to Macmillan Cancer Support so that they can do whatever it takes for people living with cancer.”

To donate, visit the Boots website