Shopping in Glasgow: Boots open huge new store at Glasgow Central Station

Boots has opened a new store at Glasgow Central Station this week, offering travelling customers the opportunity to shop from an extended range of health, wellness and beauty essentials.

The new, larger Boots store is now conveniently located next to the station’s entrance, with an elevated look and feel for customers, following a relocation within the station. It has been designed to create the very best shopping experience for customers travelling in and out of Glasgow, offering in-store healthcare services like NHS Pharmacy First Scotland as well as a broad range of last-minute travel items, such as everyday essentials and toiletries.

Customers travelling through Glasgow Central Station can also take advantage of the Boots Click & Collect service, through which they can shop the full Boots range online and pick up conveniently on the go just before they travel.

Boots Glasgow Central Station is the latest in an ongoing programme to modernise Boots’ travel stores. Over the last three years, Boots has opened three new travel stores in airports, including Heathrow T3, Bristol and Luton, with major refurbishments at Gatwick, Stansted, and London City Airport. It has also modernised its train station stores in Kings Cross, Marylebone, Waterloo, London Bridge, Newcastle and Leeds.

Floss Walton-Bateson, Boots Travel Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to open our new and improved Boots store at Glasgow Central Station, offering a fantastic breadth of health, wellness and beauty products and travel essentials to suit everyone’s needs, from suncream to cosmetics, to miniature toiletries and of course, the popular Boots Meal Deal.

“We continue to invest in our travel stores across the country, providing passengers on the go with the best of Boots. Not only that, we’re proud to offer the very best value in our travel stores, offering quality, consistency and great prices for our customers.”

Alan Muir, Property Director for Scotland's Railway at Network Rail said: “We are thrilled to have been able to work with Boots to provide a new and improved shopping experience at Glasgow Central station.

“This has been another exciting project to be a part of, as Network Rail continues to enhance station facilities to improve passenger experience. As part of our multi-million-pound investment, we hope this will also help to bring wider benefits to Glasgow as a city, while improving choice for those travelling through Glasgow Central”.

Boots has been a stalwart retailer in Glasgow Central Station, opening its first store in the station almost 100 years ago and was the first Boots railway station store to open in Scotland back in 1931.

Boots Glasgow Central Station offers extended trading hours opening 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday (Pharmacy is open 9am - 7pm Saturday) and 9am to 6pm Sundays.