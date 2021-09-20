Bòrd na Gàidhlig awards £25k to Gaelic projects in Glasgow

Bòrd na Gàidhlig has awarded almost £600,000 to 50 Gaelic projects as part of the Gaelic Language Act Implementation Fund (GLAIF).

Glasgow City Council and Glasgow Life are among the projects that will benefit from funding

What’s happening? As part of the funding, Glasgow City Council will benefit from £25,000, which will go towards the hiring of a GME Family Learning Officer. The officer will specifically support parents of children in the early stages of GME across the council’s remit.

Why it matters: The Scottish Government have a long term commitment to support Gaelic through a development of a Gaelic Language Plan.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Chris Cunningham, Glasgow City Convener for Education, Skills and Early Years said: “Gaelic medium education continues to thrive in the city and we are proud that for more than 22 years GME has been an option for our families.

“Outside of the Highlands and Islands, Glasgow has the largest provision and it is a result of this success that we recently confirmed the fourth Gaelic primary school - work will begin in the near future in the former St James’ Primary school in the north east of the city. The announcement of additional funding through the GLAIF application process is very welcome and I know that the new family learning officer will enhance and develop supports to families across the city.”

Where else has been awarded funding? Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is one of a number of Western Isles organisations set to benefit from funding for a range of projects, including an award of £20,000 to offer Gaelic classes to its apprentices.

The Comhairle has also received £2,300 to support eSgoil deliver an online programme of activities for children to enhance their Gaelic language skills, and a further £11,250 to provide an opportunity for up to 15 Gaelic-speaking students to undertake a summer placement in a job using Gaelic.

Among the other groups which have received funding are Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, who have received funding for four separate projects including a pilot, in partnership with schools in the Highlands and Western Isles, where pupils will interview different generations to preserve heritage in partnership with Tobar an Dualchais.

Highlands and Islands Airport Limited has also been awarded funds to develop and deliver a vocabulary resource for customer-facing staff.

Perth & Kinross Council’s work in developing the Gaelic language has been recognised with awards for three projects over the next year. It will deliver outdoor events and learning sessions as part of Our Gaelic Landscape, deliver music workshops in schools and communities in the lead up to the Royal National Mòd in 2022 through ‘Aig a’ Mh`oid’, and continue to deliver adult learning sessions in the area thanks to funding from the Bòrd.

City of Edinburgh Council will also hire an Early Years GME Development Officer following a £32,000 award as part of the GLAIF funding.

Mairi MacInnes, Chair at Bòrd na Gàidhlig, said: “Bòrd na Gàidhlig continues to provide the platform to help drive the development of Gaelic, not just in the Highlands and Islands, but throughout Scotland. Awards to the likes of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Perth & Kinross councils show our commitment to growing Gaelic the length and breadth of the country and are vital to bringing the language to a new audience.

“The purpose of GLAIF is to aid public bodies deliver on their Gaelic Language Plans. Bòrd na Gàidhlig is proud to play its part on ensuring that these commitments are met as it continues to support the development and implementation of countless innovative and exciting projects.

“This form of funding plays a major role in ensuring that the language’s rich history is preserved and built upon in order to bring it to the future generations.”