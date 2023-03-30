Register
B&Q Easter 2023 opening times: What hours Glasgow stores are open this Good Friday & Bank holiday

We’ve detailed when B&Q stores will be open in Glasgow during the Easter holidays

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:04 BST

Easter brings a fabulously long weekend and the perfect opportunity to get started on that DIY job you’ve been putting off for a while. With business hours unpredictable across all shops during the holiday season, it’s important to note down when the DIY giant B&Q will open this year.

It’s never ideal to have motivated yourself right to the shop door, just to find out it’s not open. Therefore, we’ve detailed when B&Q stores will be open in Glasgow during the Easter holidays, including Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday Monday.

What hours are B&Q stores open during Easter 2023 in Glasgow?

  • Good Friday: Open as normal, close at 8pm: All Stores (excl. Jersey)/ Closed: Jersey
  • Easter Saturday: Open as normal, close at 8pm
  • Easter Sunday: Normal hours, close at 6pm 
  • Easter Monday: Open as normal, close at 8pm (all stores)
