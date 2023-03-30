Easter brings a fabulously long weekend and the perfect opportunity to get started on that DIY job you’ve been putting off for a while. With business hours unpredictable across all shops during the holiday season, it’s important to note down when the DIY giant B&Q will open this year.
It’s never ideal to have motivated yourself right to the shop door, just to find out it’s not open. Therefore, we’ve detailed when B&Q stores will be open in Glasgow during the Easter holidays, including Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday Monday.
What hours are B&Q stores open during Easter 2023 in Glasgow?
B&Q
- Good Friday: Open as normal, close at 8pm: All Stores (excl. Jersey)/ Closed: Jersey
- Easter Saturday: Open as normal, close at 8pm
- Easter Sunday: Normal hours, close at 6pm
- Easter Monday: Open as normal, close at 8pm (all stores)