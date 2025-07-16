As dinosaur-mania sweeps Glasgow this summer, the mighty creatures are set to invade again for a September Weekend with real bite.

The immersive Jurassic Earth show touches down at Braehead Arena on September 27, unleashing incredibly lifelike animatronic dinosaurs into the vast arena, as kids of all ages go wild for all things prehistoric thanks to the latest Jurassic World movie.

The show is interactive too so kids can get up close with the massive creatures, learning to be a dinosaur ranger – and there are TWO shows, one at noon, one at 3pm with tickets on sale now from https://braeheadarena.co.uk/tickets/

The original and best dinosaur show, Jurassic Earth brings fantastical beasties including a walking T-Rex, the biggest in the world at 22 feet long and 14 feet tall, an 18-foot triceratops and a 26-foot brontosaurus.

Spencer and Stevo the spinosauruses, Rocky and Richie the velociraptors, Dash the carnotaurus, Tank the triceratops and the baby dinos will join Zeus the T-Rex and Emily Bronty and even more dino stars for a show with real bite.

Zeus the T-Rex, star of the show, suggested he is keen to find out what snacks are available at the Arena. He said: “ROARRRRRRRRR”.

Russ Smith, CEO of Braehead Arena, said: “We have big plans here at Braehead Arena so what better way to kick them off than with the biggest show of all – literally.

“These dinosaurs are incredible, I saw the show with my kids and they loved it so it was something I definitely wanted to bring to the Arena.

“Apparently space is sometimes an issue for the larger dinos so this is the perfect venue – we certainly don’t have any concerns on that front so let’s go BIG.

“We want to be everything to everyone here at Braehead Arena, so this amazing modern marvel of a show is perfect for us… you’ll have a roaring good time.”

Ranger Danger is your guide for the experience so everyone is in good hands – and the kids will even get their own special ranger training in case of an escape situation.

This is the original dinosaur show selling out across tour dates everywhere and the 75-minute interactive experience will thrill and educate kids of all ages…and some parents too.

The interactive story brings audience participation, songs, dances, stomping and even getting up close to meet a dino or two.

It’s the perfect way to keep the kids occupied and burn off a LOT of energy to make the September bank holiday fun for parents too!

