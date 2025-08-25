Bridge in South Lanarkshire town to close for over a month

The bridge will be closed to traffic from the beginning of next month.

A bridge in South Lanarkshire to close for almost a month at the beginning of September.

The Millheugh Bridge in Larkhall is to temporarily close on Saturday 6 September until Friday 3 October.

An order has been implemented under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulations Act 1984. That order states that it is illegal for any motor vehicle to be driven on Millheugh Bridge, between Millheugh Road and Broomelton Road during the temporary closure.

During this time the road still remains open to cyclists and pedestrians.

