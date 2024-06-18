Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two busy Glasgow M8 footbridges will be closed from the beginning of July as essential maintenance works get underway

Amey is undertaking essential refurbishments of the Cornwall Street and Kirkwood Street footbridges that span the M8 between Junctions 21 and 23 (Kinning Park and Ibrox), south-west of Glasgow City Centre from Monday July 1 until Friday December 20 2024.

A programme of maintenance is required to ensure these 50-year-old structures continue to operate safely and efficiently.

Essential works will include: waterproofing and resurfacing of each bridge deck, replacement of all expansion joints, pedestrian parapet replacement, concrete repairs including installation of cathodic corrosion protection, strengthening at half joint locations, bearing replacements, vehicle restraint system upgrades to provide column protection and drainage upgrades.

This maintenance project will refurbish all four footbridges over the M8 at this location and will be undertaken in two phases. Phase one takes place from Monday July 1 2024 for approximately 25 weeks and encompasses the refurbishment of the Cornwall Street and Kirkwood Street footbridges.

Phase 2 is being considered to take place in Spring/Summer 2025 and will encompass the refurbishment of the Percy Street and Beech Avenue footbridges. Further details will be issued following completion of Phase 1.

For Phase 1, to ensure the safety of the public, the roadworkers and the site, a complete closure of Cornwall Street and Kirkwood Street footbridges will be implemented from Monday 1 July 2024 with no pedestrian or cyclist access.

Those intending to use either footbridge during the closure period will be diverted to use the nearby Percy Street and Beech Avenue footbridges, approximately 200m away.