The new route will set off from Glasgow Airport in May 2026 connecting passengers to the popular Spanish destination

British Airways is expanding its short-haul network with a brand-new weekly route from Glasgow to Palma de Mallorca, launching 9 May 2026.

BA Cityflyer, British Airways’ London City-based subsidiary, will launch a new seasonal service operating every Saturday throughout the summer 2026 schedule, connecting Glasgow and Palma de Mallorca.

All tickets with British Airways include a cabin bag as standard and customers can choose from two cabins. Those travelling in Euro Traveller (short-haul economy) can enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks on board, while those flying in Club Europe (short-haul business class) enjoy lounge access at British Airways’ recently refreshed lounge at Glasgow Airport, priority boarding, a complimentary bar and meal service on board and a larger baggage allowance.

A Mediterranean favourite with hidden charm, Palma is a sun-soaked city that blends beach bliss with cultural gems. Whether you're wandering the cobbled streets of the Old Town, dining al fresco on local tapas, or soaking up the nightlife by the marina, Palma offers something for every kind of traveller. And with temperatures still reaching the high 20s in September, it’s the perfect place to extend your summer. Be sure to visit the stunning Catedral-Basílica de Santa María de Mallorca, an iconic Gothic masterpiece that towers over the waterfront. Or escape to nature with a boat trip to Cabrera Island National Park, where crystal clear waters and hidden coves offer unbeatable photo ops and snorkelling adventures. | EMA

Chris Tibbett, Aero Director at AGS Airports, said: “We’re delighted to welcome BA CityFlyer’s new seasonal service from Glasgow to Palma de Mallorca, launching in May 2026. This exciting addition to our summer schedule not only strengthens Glasgow Airport’s short-haul network but also offers our passengers more choice when planning their holidays. Palma is a hugely popular destination, and this new route will provide a convenient and high-quality travel option for Scottish holidaymakers.

"With no middle seats and a complimentary drink and snack for all passengers, this will be a popular way to start a holiday in style. We expect this service to be especially popular amongst loyal BA customers looking to redeem their Avios. We look forward to working closely with BA CityFlyer to ensure the success of this new route.”

British Airways flies from Glasgow to Palma de Mallorca from £111 each-way.