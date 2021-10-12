Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is coming to the SSE Arena in Glasgow as part of his UK tour next year, here’s how to get tickets.

Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams performs during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2017 at Air Canada Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

Rock legend Bryan Adams has announced the gig in Glasgow, which is due to take place on 23 May 2022, as part of a tour to support the release of his new album ‘‘So Happy It Hurts’ which is coming out in March.

Grammy award winning Adams, who is 61, is the man behind classics such as ‘Everything I Do’ and ‘Summer of ‘69’.

He has also sold over 100 million records worldwide

Both these songs will undoubtedly come with Adams on his tour in the spring, as well as a sprinkling of tracks from his new album.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 15 October.

Tour dates in full:

MAY

Fri 13 May Brighton, Brighton Centre

Sat 14 May Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sun 15 May Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tues 17 May Manchester, AO Arena

Weds 18 May Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Fri 20 May Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Sun 22 May Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena

Mon 23 May Glasgow, SSE Arena (formerly SSE Arena)

Weds 25 May Hull, Bonus Arena

Thurs 26 May London, The O2 Arena

JUNE

Weds 29 June Cornwall, Eden Sessions

JULY

Fri 1 July Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Sat 2 July Widnes, Halton Stadium

Sun 3 July Telford, QE2 Arena

Tues 5 July Durham, Emirates Riverside

Weds 6 July Kelso, Floors Castle

Fri 8 July Norwich, Blickling Estate

Sat 9 July Cornbury Music Festival