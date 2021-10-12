Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams performs during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2017 at Air Canada Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )
Rock legend Bryan Adams has announced the gig in Glasgow, which is due to take place on 23 May 2022, as part of a tour to support the release of his new album ‘‘So Happy It Hurts’ which is coming out in March.
Grammy award winning Adams, who is 61, is the man behind classics such as ‘Everything I Do’ and ‘Summer of ‘69’.
He has also sold over 100 million records worldwide
Both these songs will undoubtedly come with Adams on his tour in the spring, as well as a sprinkling of tracks from his new album.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, 15 October.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Tour dates in full:
MAY
Fri 13 May Brighton, Brighton Centre
Sat 14 May Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Sun 15 May Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tues 17 May Manchester, AO Arena
Weds 18 May Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Fri 20 May Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Sun 22 May Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena
Mon 23 May Glasgow, SSE Arena (formerly SSE Arena)
Weds 25 May Hull, Bonus Arena
Thurs 26 May London, The O2 Arena
JUNE
Weds 29 June Cornwall, Eden Sessions
JULY
Fri 1 July Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
Sat 2 July Widnes, Halton Stadium
Sun 3 July Telford, QE2 Arena
Tues 5 July Durham, Emirates Riverside
Weds 6 July Kelso, Floors Castle
Fri 8 July Norwich, Blickling Estate
Sat 9 July Cornbury Music Festival
Sun 10 July Leeds, Harewood House