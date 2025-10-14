Initial plans that will completely transform Buchanan Galleries have been approved by Glasgow City Council.

The plans submitted by owner Landsec detail spaces for new leisure and dining concepts including a destination food hall, delivering new public spaces with improved accessibility, the introduction of a new retail and leisure space in the gap site beside Buchanan Galleries, and a modern digital art strategy.

The initial plans were approved subject to conditions - including that any future retail, food and drink or leisure units submitting planning approval for any frontage should be submitted to the planning authority, and approved by them.

Savill’s, who prepared the planning statemnet on behalf of LS Buchanan Ltd said: “The vision for Buchanan Galleries is to reposition and re-imagine this key city centre commercial asset through a transformative yet sustainable retrofit. This is a sensitive evolution that respects the value embedded in the existing structure while unlocking its full potential through strategic interventions. At its core, the project aims to deliver lasting impact for Glasgow – functionally, socially and visually.”

Three Sixty Architecture

The application is expected to be the first of three that will be lodged for the site, with two other applications referring to the steps at the front of the shopping centre and The Crown Building.

Speaking when the plans were revealed earlier this year, leader of Glasgow City Council, councillor Susan Aitken, commented: “There is a renewed and growing confidence in Glasgow, with significant development across the city centre and rising investor interest. We welcome proposals that align with the very significant public investment going into our city centre and take forward the ongoing transformation that we are now witnessing.”

The transformative plans will reshape the city centre. | Threesixty Architecture

Alan Anthony, Threesixty Architecture MD, added: “These proposals align with Glasgow City Council’s Golden Z Vision, and will both enhance street level activity and transform upper levels into leisure and hospitality spaces. By adapting the existing structure to be more open and inviting, we will create an animated and vibrant backdrop to what will become a key civic space further animated by dynamic lighting and digital media.

“This approach will most quickly transform the top end of Buchanan Street with the least disruption, offering a blueprint on how we might reinvent similar structures in our urban centres.”

The plans make a marked departure from those mooted last year. | Landsec

Last year, owners of Buchanan Galleries opted to change their redevelopment plan, meaning the Glasgow city centre shopping centre will no longer be demolished. Landsec said this came as they responded to a strong post pandemic recovery.

Head of retail development, Nick Davis, talked about the change of plan. he said: "Given the way cities have changed, and retail’s strong post pandemic recovery, we’re exploring a masterplan that can be delivered in incremental phases.

“In conversations with brands, and through engagement with the public, we know that there is both consumer and commercial appetite for this to be delivered and delivered quickly.

"The advantage of retaining and investing in the existing building means we can deliver more quickly for Glasgow’s community, whilst being less disruptive and less carbon intensive than our previous proposal”

Figures released last week showed that Glasgow has bucked the trend when it comes to retail performance across the UK. A Glasgow City Council report detailed how the city had seen a 10.5% increase in retail traffic year-on-year.