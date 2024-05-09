Buildings of Glasgow: 11 historic Southside buildings currently at risk

Glasgow’s Southside is home to several historic buildings which are currently in danger of being demolished or facing further damage.
It’s all change on Bridge Street in recent times after the roof collapsed on the India Buildings which has now been demolished. The 4-storey building dates back to 1876 and had a Renaissance detail factory and wholesale warehouse. The building had been neglected for many years and has now disappeared.
Here are 11 buildings in Glasgow’s Southside which are currently at risk.
1. Leyland Motor Company
Built for Leyland Motor Co (address 5 Mauchline Street), there from 1922-1955. List excludes garages to rear with the building being an example of art deco Glasgow. Planning permission to convert the site into catering kitchens was submitted in March 2023. Internal inspection found that the building is suffering from vandalism and antisocial behaviour.
2. Kinning Park Co-operative Society
Kinning Park Co-operative Society can be found on Coburg Street in Laurieston. The building dates back to 1910 having been designed by architects Bruce & Hay. A recent update found that the building has continued to deteriorate
3. 61 Bridge Street
Another building on Bridge Street which is currently at risk is the four-storey Art Deco former drapery warehouse extension. The upper floors of the building continue to suffer from deterioration. Damp remains an issue and algae growth is now visible on the upper masonry and above the ground floor commercial unit. Vegetation growth is visible in the brickwork on the north elevation.
4. Former Subway Power Station with Superintendents House
The world’s only cable-hauled underground passenger system was powered from here by two 1500hp steam engines. Opened 1896, closed 1935 when the line was converted to electric traction. Inspection in March 2023 confirmed that works have stalled and the buildings are in very poor condition.
