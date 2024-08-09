Buildings of Glasgow: 6 Sauchiehall Street buildings added to at-risk register

Sauchiehall Street was once one of Glasgow’s most bustling streets but now looks a shadow of its former self.
Delayed work is continuing on the street as part of the £5.7 million Avenues Project which is set to be completed by the end of the year but there are many vacant and abandoned buildings which have not been cared for.
Here are all the buildings on Sauchiehall Street which have been added to the at-risk register which is compiled and maintained by Historic Environment Scotland.
1. 67-81 Sauchiehall Street
The former BHS site on Sauchiehall Street has been recently added to the building at-risk register list. Speaking about the building which has been empty since 2016, Historic Environment Scotland siad: “There are a few sections of panels which are missing or damaged under the canopy and on the store frontage. There is some peeling paint on the store frontage as well. There is light vegetation growth on the canopy. The upper glazing appears intact. The lower openings and glazing are covered and appear secure.” | Google Maps
2. 119-121 Sauchiehall Street
Another new addition to the register is the former Watt Brothers building on Sauchiehall Street. Historic Environment Scotland states: “There are signs of damp in the masonry of the east elevations where discolouration and salt deposits are visible. Some vegetation growth is noted in the masonry of the north block. A window on the east elevation of the north block is boarded up internally and several glazing panes are cracked in both buildings.” | Google Maps
3. Ashfield House
The Ashfield House building on Sauchiehall Street dates back to 1908 with the upper floors office block being at moderate risk. The register says: “There are areas of dampness to the walls, and salts are evident suggesting rainwater disposal is defective.” | Google Maps
4. 326 Sauchiehall Street
The former O2 ABC site on Sauchiehall Street was destroyed in the second Glasgow School of Art fire back in 2018. This week the former concert venue and cinema was issued with a dangerous building notice which means all of it will have to be demolished. | Google Maps
