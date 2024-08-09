Buildings of Glasgow: 6 Sauchiehall Street buildings added to at-risk register

1 . 67-81 Sauchiehall Street

The former BHS site on Sauchiehall Street has been recently added to the building at-risk register list. Speaking about the building which has been empty since 2016, Historic Environment Scotland siad: “There are a few sections of panels which are missing or damaged under the canopy and on the store frontage. There is some peeling paint on the store frontage as well. There is light vegetation growth on the canopy. The upper glazing appears intact. The lower openings and glazing are covered and appear secure.” | Google Maps