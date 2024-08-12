Buildings and structures from across Glasgow have been recently marked as at risk of demolition owing to their vacancy and current condition.
Whilst permission has been granted to demolish some of these structures, local groups are active in the pursuit of maintaining and bringing back to life others.
1. Langside Synagogue
Langside Synagogue is a B-Listed building constructed between 1926-27. According to the South Glasgow Heritage Environment Trust: "It is one of the only two (the other being in London) truly Eastern European-style synagogue interiors in Britain." | Historic Scotland
2. 18 Cambridge Street
Built in 1884 18 Cambridge Street reports say: "The finish above the arched entry on the right is peeling and there are signs of stone decay. There are also areas where the stone is beginning to decay under the windows of the first floor and along the masonry affected by damp." | Historic Scotland
3. 28-36, Bath Street, Glasgow
Dating from the late 1800s, 28-36 Bath Street has had permission granted for demolition as of September 2023. Permission has also been granted subject to conditions for erection of a hotel. | Historic Scotland
4. Parkhead Public Baths
Built in 1904, Parkhead Public Baths is at low risk as "there are signs of damp on the front elevation, especially of the upper masonry with salt deposits visible." | Historic Scotland
