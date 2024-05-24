Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The building in Springburn was once the HQ of the North British Locomotive Company.

Owners of a historic A-listed building in Springburn are seeking permission to demolish a large section of the site after it had been listed for sale.

The building on Flemington Street was designed by architect James Miller and dates back over 110 years to 1908 with it commonly being built for the North British Locomotive Company. Under the plans proposed, only the front section of the building would remain with all rear sections on the site being knocked down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement submitted to Glasgow City Council planners said: “The rear sections have a more industrial finish and are generally in poor condition.

“The property to be demolished is 20 per cent occupied despite efforts to attract new business. The removal of empty rates concession for the unoccupied portions of the building has resulted in charges far higher than income.

“It has been demonstrated that despite a long period of operation and marketing, the space considered for demolition cannot be filled by the present commercial uses or the charges for empty rates are too high to permit ongoing sporadic renovation as has been the case in the past when demand arose.

“A request on 29 April for an emergency meeting to find solutions with the planning department has had no response.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Labour and Co-operative MSP Paul Sweeney responded to the proposals on social media saying: “The A-listed North British Locomotive Company HQ in Springburn is one of Glasgow's finest buildings.