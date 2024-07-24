Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new building on the Western campus is set to welcome thousands of students

Designs for a new state of the art building at the University of Glasgow have been submitted for planning approval to Glasgow City Council.

The new teaching and research building is set to be built at the universities new Western campus. The Keystone building will sit beside the new St Mungo Square and will be on the largest plot of land at the former site of the Western Infirmary.

Spread over six floors, the new building will have capacity for 520 academic staff and post-graduate researchers and almost 3,900 undergraduate seats. It will also include 1,900 general teaching seats, 915 computer seats and 960 ‘super lab’ teaching seats.

A design statement included with the planning application said: “The Keystone building represents an opportunity for the University to create a building that is not only unique and fulfils an urgent requirement for high-quality learning, teaching and research space. But becomes a world-class exemplar of sustainable development that addresses the climate and bio-diversity emergency — in essence a beacon of hope that we can deliver whole life, net zero carbon buildings now.

“The academic success of this building will be in creating a vibrant and inspirational place to attract and retain the world’s most talented staff and students to study and work.

“And finally, the building itself becomes the fourth generation of multi-use building in the nearly 600 years of the University of Glasgow history.

“The new Keystone building presents an opportunity to shift the centre of gravity of the University of Glasgow campus.

“Both research and teaching facilities are impacted by significant growth year upon year, and ageing facilities that do not address current needs in a manner consistent with the world-class reputation of the university.

“The new Keystone building seeks to address the need in a way that creates next-generation state-of-the-art facilities that push the boundaries of interdisciplinary collaboration with agile spaces that flex over the life of the building.”