Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The building which dates back over 100 years in Glasgow’s Southside will go to auction later this month

It has been confirmed that a former Glasgow nightclub in the Southside of the city will go to auction after plans to open the building as Wetherspoons were scrapped.

Wetherspoons were set to take over the site of the former Tusk nightclub on Moss Side Road but the plans were scrapped which lead to the Shawlands premises being put up for sale in June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The well known Southside building will go to auction on Thursday 29 August and bidding will begin at £855,000. Before it was a nightclub, the building first opened on Christmas Day 1922 as the Waverley Picture House with its famous tea rooms also joining the space.

Google Maps

After many years operating as a cinema, in later years the building was transformed into a nightclub by the G1 Group but was closed down in 2007 with the tea rooms following a decade later.

Wetherspoon spokesman, Eddie Gershon said: “Wetherspoon can confirm that it is to put its site at Moss Side Road, Glasgow, on the market, for sale. “The company will not be developing the site into a Wetherspoon pub. This is a commercial decision.”