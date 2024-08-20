Buildings of Glasgow: Former Shawlands nightclub and cinema set to go to auction after Wetherspoons plans scrapped
It has been confirmed that a former Glasgow nightclub in the Southside of the city will go to auction after plans to open the building as Wetherspoons were scrapped.
Wetherspoons were set to take over the site of the former Tusk nightclub on Moss Side Road but the plans were scrapped which lead to the Shawlands premises being put up for sale in June 2023.
The well known Southside building will go to auction on Thursday 29 August and bidding will begin at £855,000. Before it was a nightclub, the building first opened on Christmas Day 1922 as the Waverley Picture House with its famous tea rooms also joining the space.
After many years operating as a cinema, in later years the building was transformed into a nightclub by the G1 Group but was closed down in 2007 with the tea rooms following a decade later.
Wetherspoon spokesman, Eddie Gershon said: “Wetherspoon can confirm that it is to put its site at Moss Side Road, Glasgow, on the market, for sale. “The company will not be developing the site into a Wetherspoon pub. This is a commercial decision.”
