Buildings of Glasgow: India Buildings on Bridge Street roof collapses as demolition 'inevitable'
A roof collapsed on the India Buildings on Bridge Street which has meant that the façade has collapsed.
Earlier today (4 April), Bridge Street was closed with neighbouring residents in the area having to be evacuated from their homes due to the situation.
The 4-storey building dates back to 1876 and had a Renaissance detail factory and wholesale warehouse. The building has been neglected for many years and now looks as though it will have to be pulled down.
Taking to social media, Glasgow Labour and Co-operative MSP, Paul Sweeney said: “Demolition is sadly inevitable now. Just been on site. I'm working with Council officers to try to save the carved pediment and chimneys from the roof.”
Progress has recently been made across the road from the India Buildings as the property at 26-34 Bridge Street was disposed off-market to New Gorbals Housing Association. It is hoped that the land which the India Buildings sit on could one day be converted into housing.
