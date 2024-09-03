Buildings of Glasgow: Prominent O2 ABC building on Sauchiehall Street could be demolished this week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The prominent O2 ABC building on Sauchiehall Street could be demolished as early as this week.
Campaigners are calling for the famed art deco entrance to be saved. Only last month, a dangerous building notice was issued to owners which requires the building to be knocked down by 9 December.
The building in Glasgow city centre has been derelict since 2018 after it suffered severe damage during the second of two fires at the nearby Glasgow School of Art.
Glasgow City Council said: "In recent months, new inspection was undertaken due to the ongoing situation and with no works having been undertaken on the building. It was found that due to continued internal deterioration affecting the façade a section of safety exclusion zone had to be re-introduced on Sauchiehall Street. "As the building was continuing to deteriorate having been open to the elements for so long, the owners were informed that a dangerous building notice would be served to address the ongoing concerns."
Glasgow’s O2 ABC building dates back to 1929 and was originally opened as the ABC cinema having been designed by architect CJ McNair. Before the site was developed into a cinema, it was the site of the Hengler's Circus.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.