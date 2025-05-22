Passengers are advised to plan their journey ahead if traveling on buses in the city centre

The major roadworks set to be carried out by Glasgow City Council on North Hanover Street as part of the wider city ‘Avenues’ project are expected to cause significant disruption to bus services using that route and accessing Buchanan Bus Station.

Users of the 9, 9A, 19, 38, 57, 77, 87, 88, 240, 255, 263, 267, 398, 500, X3, X8, X11, X85, and X87 First Bus services are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow for additional travel time to prepare for buses that may be caught in traffic due to the works.

Lane restrictions and temporary lights are due to be installed on North Hanover Street from Monday 26th May and are expected to last for at least 18 months. The First Bus team will continue to update its website with details on the impacted services to advise customers in advance and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

A spokesperson for First Bus, said: “We’re committed to providing an efficient and reliable service for customers. Like any other road users, our buses are impacted by roadworks and circumstances out with our control.

“We support the end vision Glasgow City Council are aiming to achieve with the modernisation of the city through the ‘Avenues’ project, however these works will cause significant disruption to bus services throughout the city centre.

“We wanted to issue notice in advance to support customers as far as possible and allow them to plan journeys. Further information can be found via our website, social channels and through our customer services team.”