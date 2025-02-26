Busy Glasgow City Centre road closed following road traffic incident

A busy Glasgow street was closed on Wednesday afternoon following a road traffic incident.

A section of the busy Renfield Street was closed on Wednesday afternoon outside the Pavilion Theatre. Police have taped off a section of the road between Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street with traffic forced away.

Glasgow City Council said the road would be closed following the collision.

Public transport has also been diverted from the area and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

It is unclear if there have been any injuries. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.