The closure is likely to cause disruption in the city centre for several weeks

A busy Glasgow city centre street near Glasgow Central station has been closed down for Scottish Water to carry out sewer repair work.

An emergency road closure has been put in place on Gordon Street between Renfield Street and West Nile Street which is to remain in place for around four weeks to allow for the works to be carried out.

There is currently a diversion route in place via Drury Lane past the Horseshoe Bar, although for articulated lorries this is a left turn only onto West Nile Street. Scottish Water have been given permission to also suspend the bus gate on Union Street whilst the works are carried out.

Scottish Water

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “This emergency work is essential to repair a defective sewer connection and protect nearby properties from internal flooding.

“We understand that closing a busy city centre street will cause disruption and we will do all we can to complete the repair safely and as quickly as possible.

“We will remain in contact with affected businesses throughout and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this urgent work is carried out.”

All the businesses on Gordon Street remain open including the newly opened Blank Street Coffee, with pedestrian access being maintained.