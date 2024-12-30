Busy Glasgow city centre street to be partly closed for eight weeks for 'urgent works' at the beginning of 2025
It has been announced that Hope Street in Glasgow city centre will be hit with ‘urgent works’ for eight weeks at the beginning of 2025.
The busy street will be reduced to one lane from Monday 6 January 2025 which is likely to cause delays on the street so that Scottish Water can carry out an essential sewer repair in the area.
Over the eight week period, traffic management will be in place between West George Street and West Regent Street in the city centre. As well as restrictions being in place here, West Regent Lane will also be closed to all vehicles between Renfield Street and Hope Street.
All footpaths and businesses in the area will be open as usual around the streets which will be restricted to traffic.
A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: "We appreciate it will be inconvenient for people living in and travelling through the city centre.
"We will be working with affected businesses and residents to minimise the impact of the works and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.
"Some delays are expected, and road users are being advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys."
