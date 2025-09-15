The works are being carried out after flooding on the street and are expected to last into October.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Water has begun urgent repair work on a sewer pipe in Glasgow city centre after flooding was reported on Hope Street.

The work has required the closure of two lanes on Hope Street and the temporary suspension of two bus stops for crews to safely access and repair the damaged section of pipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist teams are carrying out a repair known as patch lining, which will restore the sewer to full working order and protect the area from further flooding. The repairs are expected to take around three weeks to complete.

Scottish Water

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are on site carrying out essential repairs, with traffic management measures in place to allow the work to be completed safely and as quickly as possible.

“Currently there is a two-lane closure on Hope Street at the junction with Bath street, with one lane allowing flow of traffic. We’d like to thank road users, residents and local businesses for their patience and understanding while these vital repairs are underway.”