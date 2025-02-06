Busy Glasgow Kingston Bridge set to close overnight for two weeks

A busy Glasgow bridge is set to close for two weeks to allow for essential works.

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential bridge joint replacement works, commencing Monday 10 February, and continuing to undertake reactive bridge inspections at various locations across the M8 Kingston Bridge Complex during the week between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night. The joint works are programmed to run until the 24 February.

The reactive inspections will run until May 2025. A weekly update will be issued detailing traffic management arrangements ahead of each week.

For week commencing Monday 10th of February 2025, work will require overnight road closures as follows:

Monday 10th February – Wednesday 12th February 2025: Overnight closures of the M8 Junction 20 on-slip at West Street. Traffic will be diverted via West Street, Kingston Street, King George V Bridge, Broomielaw, Finnieston Quay, Clydeside Expressway and North Street.

The Kingston Bridge

There will also be a closure of the Bothwell Street off-slip at this time and traffic will be diverted to continue on the M8 eastbound and exit at the Junction 15 off-slip to A803, returning on to the M8 Westbound, exiting at Junction 19, Argyle St, Douglas St and Bothwell St.

Thursday 13th February – Friday 14th February 2025: Overnight closures of the M8 Junction 20 on-slip at West Street. Traffic will be diverted via West Street, Kingston Street, King George V Bridge, Broomielaw, Finnieston Quay, Clydeside Expressway and North Street.

There will also be a closure of the Bothwell Street off-slip at this time and traffic will be diverted to continue on the M8 eastbound, follow the Woodside Diversion, diverting off at junction 18/17 (St Georges Road) and then following the diversion for northbound St Georges Road. Traffic will then drive onto southbound Garscube Road and then onto eastbound Dobbies Loan. From here, traffic will join eastbound M8 at junction 16 (Craighall) and exit at the Junction 15 off-slip to A803, returning on to the M8 Westbound, exiting at Junction 19, Argyle St, Douglas St and Bothwell St.

The eastbound on slips at junction 19 (Anderston) and junction 18 (Charing X) will also be closed with the diverted traffic continuing onto northbound North Street and St Georges Road. Traffic will then drive onto southbound Garscube Road and then onto eastbound Dobbies Loan. From here, traffic will join eastbound M8 at junction 16 (Craighall).

A spokesperson for Amey, the company that maintains the south-west trunk road network on behalf of Transport Scotland, said: "Starting Monday 3rd February 2025, Amey will begin delamination works to check the condition of concrete across the Kingston Bridge Complex structures. This work will involve engineers accessing exposed areas of the structures using mobile elevated working platforms, which require temporary traffic management measures on the below roads.

“These closures are also being utilised to undertake planned expansion joint works.

“To ensure the integrity of the structures and the safety of the public, which is paramount, Amey undertakes a series of routine inspections at varying frequencies each year. This new programme of reactive inspections will inform any future monitoring, inspection, or mitigation activities that may be necessary at this location. Road users and pedestrians are thanked for their patience and understanding while this essential work is underway.”

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. Where possible, traffic management arrangements have been co-ordinated to minimise disruption to road users.

Please be conscious of other roadworks across the M8 corridor through Glasgow, any vehicles entering the LEZ as part of the diversion route must always follow the diversion signage. Any vehicles that deviate from the published diversion route may be issued with penalty charge notice(s) from Glasgow City Council should they be captured out with the agreed diversion route.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable. These schemes have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Glasgow City Council, and other key stakeholders These schemes will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition and safety of the structures and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.