Glasgow Road Closures: Busy Glasgow motorway junction set to close for five months for upgrades
The section of the motorway at St George’s Road and Charing Cross will be closed from 8 July with motorists warned to expect delays.
Taking to social media, Glasgow City Council said: "Work at M8 Charing X J18 Amey South West Trunk Roads starts on July 8 to waterproof underpass and upgrade local junction.
"The Eastbound slip and some linking roads will be closed. Diversions and traffic delays to be expected. Please plan ahead."
They have said that work is needed to “extend the life and operation of the M8 Charing Cross underpass and safeguard its further operation for many years to come”.
Announcing the news on their website they said: "These works are being undertaken to enable Transport Scotland and their contractor, Amey Highways, to renew the waterproofing of the M8 underpass structure at Junction 18, along with an upgrade of the surrounding parapets.
"Once these works are completed, Glasgow City Council, in partnership with Sustrans, will use this opportunity to undertake walking and cycling enhancements at this location. In addition to this the Council will upgrade the traffic signals also, improving the functionality and safety of the junction for all as part of the Connecting Woodside project.”
