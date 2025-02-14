Busy Glasgow Southside road to be closed for two days for essential resurfacing work

Drivers in Glasgow’s Southside are advised to plan their journey ahead

It has been announced that the busy Southside street will be closed for a couple of days for essential works to be carried out.

Victoria Road will be closed from Tuesday (18 February) at 9.30am between the junction of Allison Street and Queens Drive until Wednesday at 6pm.

The road will be closed for two days for essential carriageway resurfacing works.

Drivers who use the Southside road which runs from Queen’s Park down to Eglinton Toll are advised to plan their journey ahead as delays are to be expected. Where possible, drivers should use alternative routes.

There will be diversions in place that will be signposted.