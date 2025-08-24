Busy Glasgow West End Marks and Spencer store to close just off Byres Road
It has been announced that a busy Glasgow M&S store will be closing their doors for the final time at the end of October.
M&S Simply Food on Great George Street in Hillhead will be closing down on Saturday 25 October after their current lease ends just off Byres Road in the West End of the city.
A spokesperson for M&S said: "As we reshape for growth, we want every store we have to offer the best possible shopping experience for our customers.
"After careful consideration and in-line with our lease ending, we will be closing our Byres Road store on Saturday, October 25.
"Thank you to all of our customers who have shopped with us at the store - we will continue working hard to serve you over the next few months and beyond then, from our nearby Glasgow West End and Anniesland stores."