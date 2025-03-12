Busy section of Glasgow M8 motorway to close overnight for almost two months

A section of the M8 in Glasgow will be closed overnight for almost two months

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential central reserve VRS replacements on the M8 between Junctions 15 and 19 from Monday 17th March and Sunday 9th May 2025 between the hours of 7:30pm and 6:30am every Sunday to Thursday night.

This work will require offside lane closures on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways of the M8 between Dobbies Loan and Garscube Road. There will also be a closure of the Junction 18 (Charing X) westbound off-slip.

Traffic will be directed to exit the M8 at the Junction 19 off-slip and continue on Argyle Street and the A804 to join the M8 eastbound toward A82 Dumbarton, take the A81 Aberfoyle exit and continue to St George’s Road, where this diversion will end.

Declan McConville

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the safety of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.