A busy train station platform in South Lanarkshire will close later this month for upgrade works on the platform.

Network Rail engineers are about to begin a £2.1 million project to renew platform 2 at Hamilton West train station this month.

The upgrade will see the platform demolished and rebuilt, with improved surfacing and drainage meaning passengers will be able to move around more comfortably and safely. There will also be tactile paving to assist visually impaired users.

In order for the work to be carried out safely and efficiently, platform 2 will be closed for 15 weeks from Sunday 18 May until Friday 29 August 2025.

Eastbound trains towards Motherwell and Larkhall will not call at Hamilton West, with passengers asked to travel to nearby Hamilton Central if possible. Westbound services towards Glasgow will run as normal.

A section of the station car park will also be closed for the duration of the work, with alternative parking available on Wellhall Road Car Park.

Laura Craig, Network Rail project manager, said: “Hamilton West is a well-used station, important for people commuting to work or university, and so this project is vital to ensure it remains fit for purpose for years to come.

“We want to provide modern, safer platforms and improvements to the general station environment, which I know passengers will appreciate.

“Closing the platform is the only way we can deliver this work safely. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause some passengers and are grateful their patience and understanding.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, added: “We know how important Hamilton West is for our customers, and this investment will make a real difference to their experience at the station.

“While there will be some short-term changes to journeys, we're working closely with Network Rail to keep disruption to a minimum and make sure customers can continue to travel with confidence.”

Network Rail is also delivering multi-million pound investments at other stations including platform upgrades at Alexandra Parade, Hillington West and Dunkeld and Birnam. The projects are part of a wider programme of work, all aimed at running a safe and reliable railway.