Busy South Lanarkshire train station to reopen this weekend after £2.1million upgrade

Hamilton West station is set to fully reopen this weekend following a £2.1m project to completely rebuild platform 2.

The upgrade was part of a planned programme of work aimed at improving the station’s infrastructure and passenger experience.

Over the past 15 weeks, platform 2 has been demolished and replaced with a brand new structure featuring improved surfacing, better drainage, and tactile paving to support visually impaired passengers.

The platform was temporarily closed to allow the work to take place but will reopen in time for the start of service on Saturday 30 August.

Laura Craig, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said: “We really appreciate the patience of passengers and the local community while this work was carried out.

“The new platform is safer, easier to move around, and feels like a much more welcoming space overall. I’m confident people will notice the difference as soon as they step onto it, and I hope they enjoy the improved experience of travelling to and from Hamilton West.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “We want to thank our customers for their patience while this work was carried out, as we know how inconvenient it can be to change travel plans.

“But we are confident that they will enjoy the new look of the upgraded platform, and it is fantastic to see the positive impact the improvement work will have on the journey experience.”

The platform 2 rebuild at Hamilton West is one of several station upgrades taking place across Scotland this year. Earlier this month, a £2.9m improvement project was completed at Hillington West, upgrading both platforms. Alexandra Parade in Glasgow and Dunkeld and Birnam in Perthshire have also seen significant enhancements.

These projects are part of Network Rail’s wider programme to modernise station infrastructure across the country, helping ensure stations remain safe, accessible, and ready to meet future needs.