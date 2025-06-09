Revived Caley railway works in Springburn wins new contract

Jobs boost for Gibson’s Engineering after opening its new facility at the world-famous St Rollox rail depot in Springburn.

Gibson’s Engineering, a leader in the field of train manufacturing, maintenance and repairs, has announced a major new contract with Transport for London. The contract is a significant marker of Gibson’s progress since opening its new engineering facility at the world-famous St Rollox rail depot in Springburn.

The works, which include stripping back and fully overhauling 23 long vehicle wagons, will take two years and create employment opportunities in the local area, generating 40 new jobs. St Rollox, affectionately referred to locally as ‘The Caley’, reopened as a manufacturing, maintenance and repair rail depot last year, allowing the site to once again play a prominent role in transforming the railway engineering industry in the UK.

Gibson’s Engineering is led by father and son duo, Dougie and Fraser Gibson. Fraser said: “This is fantastic news for Gibson’s, as well as for the wider Scottish rail industry. Since reopening St Rollox, Dougie and I have worked to restore its position as a centre for engineering excellence. This contract shows that we are well on our way to seeing The Caley thrive again, with a rapidly expanding workforce and significant new projects.”

Tom Cunnington, Head of Logistics and Manufacturing at TfL said: “We’re pleased that this new contract with Gibsons Engineering will utilise the St Rollox rail depot and help create new jobs for those living near Glasgow. Our extensive supply chain supports growth and opportunities right across the UK, with around two thirds of our suppliers based outside London, and nearly a third of our overall spend and resulting economic benefit therefore felt outside of London. By renewing vital transport infrastructure through sustained investment, we can drive economic growth, within London as well as across the UK.”

Following the closure of the depot in 2019 by an investment fund, businessman David Moulsdale purchased the facility in 2021 and had a vision for the revitalisation of this landmark as a train engineering depot. Over £10 million has already been invested by David, including the purchase price of the facility, refurbishment and ongoing maintenance of the buildings. Born and raised just three miles from The Caley, David vividly recalls the enormous impact that this engineering facility had on the Greater Glasgow and broader Scottish community.

David Moulsdale said: “I was always confident in our ambition to see significant employment of engineers, coachbuilders, project managers and apprentices at St Rollox, and this new agreement with TfL shows that we are breathing new life into ‘The Caley’, Glasgow and the Scottish economy.

Paul Sweeney MSP said: “I am delighted to see St. Rollox, ‘The Caley’ Railway Works and its new operator Gibson’s Engineering go from strength to strength. The award of this major contract from Transport for London (TfL) demonstrates that ‘The Caley’ has a viable future after being written off when the works closed down in 2019, after 163 years of operation.

“A century ago, Glasgow’s Springburn district was the world’s largest centre of locomotive production, with exports from its various railway works going to all parts of the world. I have campaigned relentlessly and have supported the effort of the new owners to restore railway engineering work to ‘The Caley’, so it is exciting to see Gibson’s Engineering revive this legendary locomotive works with this latest contract milestone.

“I know the difference it is going to make to Springburn by providing skilled jobs for our young people and reviving local pride in skilled manufacturing work. I look forward to being as helpful as possible as they continue to pursue more contracts, hire more engineers, and build on Glasgow’s illustrious pedigree as a centre of engineering excellence.”

The St Rollox Locomotive Works, established in 1856 by the Caledonian Railway, was the central hub of Scotland's locomotive industry. Operating for 163 years until its closure in 2019, it played a significant role in building trains for global rail networks. Between 1882 and 1887, the factory underwent significant expansions, eventually sprawling over an 138-acre site.

Its workforce grew to 4,000 by 1923 when it was absorbed into the London, Midland and Scottish Railway. In 1948, after British Rail took over and established British Rail Engineering Limited, it remained Scotland's main train servicing site until privatisation in 1995.