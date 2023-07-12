Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Leon Balogun seals shock Rangers return as defender pens one-year deal
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Celtic captain Callum McGregor signs bumper new five-year contract
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Calton and Pollok residents consulted on Glasgow City Council neighbourhood spending

Glasgow City council want to hear the thoughts of residents on how to improve both areas

By Sarah Hilley - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:18 BST

Residents in two Glasgow areas are being asked how the council should spend £1 million in their neighbourhoods. People in Calton and Pollok have the chance to give their ideas on what the dedicated infrastructure money should go on to improve places.

It is part of a consultation to design a new way of allowing more citizens to have their say. The bid aims to “boost participatory democracy and allow area partnerships to make decisions based on the opinions of as many local people as possible,” according to the council. The infrastructure fund is be used for improving open spaces, street furniture, pavements, road safety, street lighting, traffic signals, the condition of roads and drainage systems. The money is distributed by area partnerships made up of councillors and other community representatives.

The council consultation said: “Glasgow City Council’s centre for civic Innovation has been working with more than 200 citizens, colleagues and local partners to co-design a new way of working in neighbourhoods. We aim to amplify the voice of our citizens through participatory democracy and allow area partnerships to make decisions based on the opinions of as many local people as possible.”

Most Popular

It added: “In order to test this system we will be running a prototype in two wards of the city over the next 18 weeks – Calton and Greater Pollok. We will be using the neighbourhood infrastructure investment fund in both wards and will be asking citizens for their opinion on how £1 million of infrastructure investment is spent in their neighbourhood.”

Your Citizen Voice is made up of two parts with part one aiming to understand what infrastructure issues are important to people and what they would like money to be spent on. Part two will share a list of final options for people to vote on.

An online survey currently running is due to finish on July 14.

Related topics:GlasgowPeopleResidentsCouncilIdeasCouncillors