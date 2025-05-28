Cambuslang acting school congratulates student announced as new Harry Potter star

The Performance Academy, based in Cambuslang, has congratulated student Dominic McLaughlin as he is named as the new lead actor in the HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter books.

A Cambuslang performing arts academy has shared their congratulations as one of their students secures one of the biggest roles in television, playing Harry Potter in the HBO adaption of JK Rowling’s book series that has become a global phenomenon. The Performance Academy, based in Cambuslang, is an established acting and performing arts school with classes taking place in Glasgow, South Lanarkshire and West Lothian.

HBO announced that Dominic McLaughlin will play the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton is Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout is Ron Weasley for the new seires of . More than 30,000 actors auditioned for the lead roles since HBO launched an open casting call last autumn. Filming is expected to begin this summer.

The Performance Academy (TPA) Scotland congratulated the young actor, saying: “We are not sure that this will ever feel real but we said from the start that Dominic was the perfect Harry and we are thrilled for everyone else to see this soon too. Dominic, we will forever be proud of you! We have had an incredible journey with you these last five years at TPA and can’t wait for what’s next on this journey.” The message was shared by Cambuslang community groups on social media.

Dominic recently filmed a Sky Comedy film called Grow alongside Nick Frost, due to be released later this year, and he was also cast in the BBC adaptation of Marilyn Kaye’s novel Gifted. He appeared in a production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, alongside stars Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there,” showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod said in a statement.

The Performance Academy was founded in 2008 and have performance arts classes taking place in Cambuslang, Rutherglen and Bathgate. Introducing their work, the academy say: “We have a passion for the arts and love to educate and develop our performers skills. We have a strong focus on positivity here at TPA and promote this within all all of our classes and teachings.

“We believe performing arts classes teach valuable skills that set you up for the future, creating confident performers and providing students with valuable skills that can be used in all walks of life. We deliver a wide range of tailored classes developed to build confidence, inspire creativity, provide performance opportunities and advanced education in the arts.”

Building work began this week on a new headquarters for the academy on Main Street, Cambuslang: “We can’t wait to open our new community hub and we have exciting plans for connecting and welcoming the community into our space and classes.”

Other names confirmed to appear in the new HBO television adaptation of the JK Rowling novels include Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, and Paul Whitehouse as Hogwarts caretaker Angus Filch. Luke Thallon will appear as the first series antagonist Professor Quirrell.

Production on the show is set to begin at Warner Bros UK studios at Leavesden in Hertfordshire this summer.

The Performance Academy, who will represent Dominic McLaughlin as he embarks on his major role, have been approached for comment.