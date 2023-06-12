Cambuslang Primary School pupils attend this year’s Wee Write festival

Hosted by Glasgow Life, the charity which delivers culture and sport across the city to enhance wellbeing, Wee Write celebrates the very best of children’s authors and illustrators. The 2023 edition of the popular festival, which launched on Friday 2 June and ran until Friday 9 June, features a packed programme of dynamic and diverse events and sessions.

Showcasing a great line-up of writers including much-loved author Sophy Henn, children’s laureate Joseph Coelho, and Yoto Carnegie Nominees Patrice Lawrence and Danielle Jawando, the programme is designed to bring books to life, inspiring a life-long love for them in the next generation of readers.

Author Parinita leads a Wee Write session for St Collumkille’s Primary School children at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hosted at city venues Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and The Mitchell Library, as well as community libraries and library spaces at a number of Glasgow schools, Wee Write’s exciting events are targeted at incorporate early years, primary and secondary schools programmes and Gaelic sessions.

This year, Cambuslang pupils enjoyed an event led by Parinita Shetty at the Royal Concert Hall where they explored her picture book, A Birthday Present for Aaji. The book delves into a young girl’s quest to find the perfect birthday present for her beloved grandmother. Themes included family, society, multi-culturalism and village life, with the book set in India.

UKSE has donated funding for Cambuslang pupils to attend the Wee Write for the last five years, with part of the money also used for transport to Glasgow and books for children to take home.

Scott Webb, Regional Manager at UKSE, said: “We have been proud supporters of the Wee Write festival for five years now and it is fantastic to see the event continue to go from strength to strength. Although we are very much in a digital-first world, it is intrinsic to encourage our next generation to appreciate books and read from a young age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Reading sparks creativity and imagination, and Glasgow Life’s Wee Write festival is a perfect example of a community-based initiative that helps children adopt positive, life-long skills through the love of reading.

“More widely, the support offered from UKSE is part of dedicated community benefit programme where we regularly donate to important groups and causes across the west of Scotland.”

Fiona Haddow, Glasgow Life Reader Development and Literacies Officer and programmer for Wee Write, said: “We are indebted to our funders and sponsors, including UKSE, for their continued support of the festival.