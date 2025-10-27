Cambuslang primary school receives glowing report following national inspection

A Cambuslang primary school has received a glowing report following a national inspection.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors on the Cambuslang and Rutherglen Area Committee on October 8 heard of the successful visit from Education Scotland to St Bride’s primary school.

Inspectors noted a range of strengths and the school and nursery received ‘good’ or ‘very good’ on all quality indicators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head teacher of the school, Louise Torrance, attended the meeting and expressed her gratitude for staff and pupils as well as outlining a range of ways the school is successful.

She said: “I am honoured to be the head teacher of St Brides Primary School and nursery class in Cambuslang. I am very proud of all the staff and when I talk about the staff I’m talking about the teaching staff, the nursery staff and the support staff throughout our school and nursery class for their continued dedication and hard work not only during the recent inspection but each and every day.”

Local councillor, Norman Rae (Cambuslang West), praised the hard work of the school, he said: “I’d just like to congratulate everyone at the school for this good report,it just goes to show the excellent work that staff and pupils at St Brides are doing, so well done.”

The school received the inspection in May, which formed part of a national sample of primary education; the finalised report was published on September 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors were there to look at a range of factors including leadership of change, learning, teaching and assessment, wellbeing, equality and inclusion and raising attainment and achievement.

In order to gather a full view of the school, the inspection team analysed questionnaires issued to a sample of parents, pupils and all the staff, the team also observed class lessons and interviewed groups of pupils and staff.

The team highlighted a number of strengths, those included the confidence, happiness and enthusiasm of children in their learning, the commitment of staff to ongoing training and development – which is helping to create more consistent high-quality learning experiences for all children.

As well as this, they noted that professional learning at the school supports children’s wellbeing, ensures they feel safe and valued and ready to learn.

Education Scotland has stated that they are confident that the school will be able to take forward the areas of improvement and will make no more visits in connection with this report.