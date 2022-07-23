Campaign to ‘save Loch Lomond’ launched as new plans submitted for Flamingo Land

The Greens have launched a petition to ‘save Loch Lomond’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes as the owners behind Yorkshire based theme park, Flamingo Land, have submitted new plans for a park on the shores of Loch Lomond at Balloch.

The Greens launched a campaign two years ago, after the first plans were submitted, which saw the application withdrawn.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party are encouraging concerned individuals to lodge objections to the plans via a dedicated website.

A post as part of the site reads: “It will be essential to understand the details of the proposal but what's already clear is that their plans are once again far too big, inappropriate for the location and will involve handing over a special piece of publicly owned land for the sake of private profit.”

A planning application for “a major development” was registered with Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park on May 26.

The plans include information on this accommodation-led resort, which would include a refurbished tourist information building, up to 60-bedroom apart-hotel and 32-bed budget hotel as well as up to 127 self-catering holiday lodges.

Speaking in 2019, after first plans were submitted, Green MSP Ross Greer said: “Flamingoland Loch Lomond is now the most unpopular planning application in Scottish history and when you look at their proposals, it’s no surprise why.

“Time and time again, it’s only the Greens standing with communities when they fight to protect Scotland’s environment against corporate takeover and destruction.