Cast members added to King's Theatre pantomime production of The Little Mermaid

The King’s Theatre, Glasgow, will welcome Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Jasmine Jules Andrews and Benjamin Lockhart to the cast of The Little Mermaid, produced by Crossroads Pantomimes.

The Scottish performers will take to the King’s Theatre stage from Saturday 22 November 2025 to Sunday 4 January 2026 joining much-loved panto legends, Elaine C Smith as Queen Mary, Johnny Mac as Johnny Crabstix and Darren Brownlie who returns for his fifth panto at The King’s as Dishy Fishy, in an under-the-sea panto adventure for all ages.

Following her debut in last year’s diamond anniversary pantomime, Hannah Jarrett-Scott comes back to The King’s to take on the role of the evil Sea Witch. She will be joined by King’s Theatre newcomers Benjamin Lockhart as Prince Eric and Jasmine Jules Andrews in the title role of Ariel, The Little Mermaid.

Hannah has worked extensively in Scottish theatre, including performances with the Tron Theatre, Òran Mór and Traverse Theatre. She has also performed in the West End and at London’s Royal Court Theatre. Her TV credits include Outlander, Float, Two Doors Down, Annika, Scot Squad (BBC Scotland). Jasmine recently appeared in the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Brigadoon as well as touring productions of Jesus Christ Superstar and The Cher Show. Originally from Edinburgh, Benjamin graduated from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in 2025 and makes his panto debut this year at The King’s.

The Little Mermaid is a reimagined pantomime retelling of the classic tale with Glasgow wit and a musical heart, coming to The King’s for the first time ever. This aquatic adventure promises audiences an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery. Taking audiences on an underwater journey involving a magical sea chariot, high energy hijinks and audience participation (oh yes there is!) you have the perfect recipe to outwit the Sea Witch, see good triumph over evil and let love prevail.

The King’s Theatre pantomime has been produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, since 2017 with Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac anchors in creating the festive magic.